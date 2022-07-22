Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould is urging everyone to be responsible travellers and help ensure the threat of foot-and-mouth disease doesn't reach the shire.
Australia remains on high alert for the disease after an outbreak in cattle was reported in Indonesia in May.
With Indonesia, and the tourist spot of Bali in particular, being a popular destination for travelling Aussies, authorities are working hard to ensure foot-and-mouth doesn't reach our shores.
Cr Gould said everyone needed to play their part in keeping the highly contagious disease out of Macarthur.
"Wollondilly Council is reminding all residents and especially accommodation providers and tourism operators of the potential risks associated with travellers returning from Indonesia, including Bali, who may be carrying the devastating livestock virus," he said.
"This virus can survive more than 24 hours on footwear and clothing, so it's important that all travellers returning from affected areas ensure their footwear and clothing is adequately cleaned before departure and as soon as possible upon arrival.
"We are asking people to be responsible - to declare where they've been, make sure clothes and shoes are free from any soil or manure, and stay away from places where there might be livestock for seven days after their return."
Foot-and-mouth affects cattle, sheep, goats and pigs, the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry reports, and an incursion of the virus would have severe consequences for Australia's animal health and trade.
Viral fragments of foot-and-mouth were detected in pork products at a Melbourne retailer but Australia remains free of the disease, as the live virus hasn't been detected, AAP reported.
Cr Gould said the shire's rural location made it more susceptible to the negative impacts of the disease.
"Should the live virus gain a foothold in Australia, the livestock industry will be decimated," he said.
"As one of the closest rural areas to Sydney, we could be at particular risk and any outbreak could see thousands of animals have to be euthanised across the Shire.
"Wollondilly has a strong livestock industry and we all need to work together to minimise the risk to this vitally important sector of our local economy."
Cr Gould encouraged tourism and accommodation providers to seek travel or transit information from their guests and remind them of the risks of foot-and-mouth, and the measures they should take as best practice.
He said rural landowners should also make sure they have an appropriate biosecurity protocol in place.
Australia has been free of foot-and-mouth for 130 years and is ramping up biosecurity measures to ensure it stays that way.
