17 Horse racing betting types

There's no feeling quite like betting on a horse race. Whether you're experienced or new to the game, there are plenty of different types of bets you can make to increase your chances of winning (and having fun!). From win and place bets to trifectas and superfectas, we've got all the information you need on 17 different horse racing betting types. So read on, learn about each one, and start planning your next wager!

#1 Goliath

A Goliath is a wager on eight selections participating in events. It consists of 28 doubles (56 trebles), 70 fourfolds (5 folds), 56 five-folds (5 folds), 56 five-folds (fivefold), 56 five-folds (6folds), 28 sixfolds (8 seven-folds), and an eightfold accumulation totaling 247 bets. To guarantee any returns, two selections must win.

#2 Alphabet

This bet is on six selections, consisting of 26 bets: 2 patents (14 bettings), 1 Yankee (10 bettings), and a 6 fold accumulator (1 betting).

#3 One Stake about

A single stake about is an Any To Come wager that consists of two events. These are then combined to create two bets using two singles. The return on each single, up to the original stake amount, is used to fund another single on the other selection.

#4 Double Stakes about

Double stakes about is an Any To Come wager that consists of two selections participating in different events. These bets are combined to create two bets from the two singles. Each single's return, up to twice the original stake amount, is used to fund another single.

#5 Round Robin

The Round Robin is a wager that consists of three doubles, one triple, and three single stakes.

#6 Flag

The 'Flag' wager consists of six doubles and four trebles. One fourfold is also included. Six Up-And-Down SSA Pairs are also included in the 'Flag" wager.

#7 Super Flag

The 'Super Flag" consists of ten doubles and ten triples, five five-folds, one fivefold, one fivefold, and ten up-and-down single stakes in approximate pairs.

#8 Super Heinz Flag

The 'Super Heinz Flag" consists of 21 doubles and 35 trebles. 35 fourfolds. 21 five-folds. 21 sixfolds. Seven sevenfold. 21 seven-folds. Twenty-one single stakes about pairs. 21 up-and-down single stakes.

#9 Goliath Flag

The 'Goliath Flag" is made up of 28 doubles and 56 trebles. It also includes 70 fourfolds. 56 five-folds. 56 five-folds. 56 sixfolds. 28 sixfolds. Eight sevenfold. One eightfold. 28 single stakes about pairs.

#10 Union Jack

The Union Jack is made up of eight trebles chosen from nine different selections. The selections are laid out in a grid of 3x3. This allows for grouping. This creates three horizontal trebles as well as three vertical trebles.

#11 Forecast

Straight forecasts accurately predict the finish order of horses in the first and second positions in a race.

#12 Each-Way

An each-way bet involves placing half of the stake on the selection that wins and half on the selection that places. It is twice the price of a traditional win wager and will return some form of return if the selection wins.

You can place PS5 each way (PS10 total) on a horse priced 8-1. A bookmaker offers 1/4 odds for three places. You will get PS15 if your horse places, but you will be awarded PS60 if your horse wins. This includes both the original stake and PS45 for the win.

#13 Reverse Forecast

Reverse forecasting is the correct selection of the first two horses, but not in any particular order.

#14 Match Bett

Individuals use matched betting to make money from the incentives and free bets offered by bookmakers.

#16 Placepot

Another favorite for racegoers in the Placepot. You can select a horse to run in each of six races at a particular racecourse. If that horse finishes in the placings, you will receive a share in the total pool. The bet is null if there's one unplaced selection.

#17 Jackpot

This is the most difficult bet to win. To win a share in the pool, correctly predict the winners of a racecourse. If you make a wrong choice, your bet will lose!

Bottom line

