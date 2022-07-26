5 Tips for Betting on the AFL

5 Tips for Betting on the AFL

This article is in partnership with Ladbrokes.



The Australian Football League (AFL) 's popularity has increased dramatically over the past decade. In recent years, the league's attendance numbers, digital audience, and sponsorship value have all skyrocketed.

AFL betting is becoming more popular. This is excellent news for you!

Sportsbet is so well-known that other bookmakers will soon follow their lead and offer their markets for the league. Here are our top tips for betting on AFL.

Please read the conditions and rules

Before placing a bet, it is essential to familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions. One of the most important aspects to know about AFL betting markets is the team you are betting on.

There are 18 AFL teams. Each team is located in one of Australia's states. There are no conferences, unlike other leagues. The teams play in a round-robin format, with all 18 teams from the two conferences playing home and away.

Before you place a bet, make sure to verify the odds

AFL betting requires that you check the odds. AFL betting odds don't depend on a points handicap, unlike other sports. They are based on the expected margin of victory.

This may seem confusing, but it is pretty simple. You are betting on the AFL to predict the number of goals a team will score.

The bookmakers will convert this into a points margin. That's what you win on. Although this makes betting a bit more complicated, once you get used to it, it shouldn't pose any problems.

Live betting opportunities are available

It's difficult to place a wager before a match because of the number of games played during AFL season. Live in-play betting is an option if you cannot find a market for the AFL game you wish to bet on.

In-play betting can be used for any sport but is especially useful for AFL. In-play betting odds can also be adjusted during the match to give you a better idea of the likely outcome.

Live betting odds are a great way to get involved in AFL betting. These will be available from bookmakers as soon as the match begins so that you can start immediately.

Before you place your bet, find out who the favorite is

It is essential to determine which team will win in any sports betting. You should assess the odds of winning the AFL match by betting first.

Round-robin competitions are unpredictable. No match can be predicted. Although one team is likely to be the favorite to win a match. You can determine which team will most likely win the match by analysing the favorite teams.

After you have identified the likely winners, it is time to look at the odds and decide if the bet is worth your while. You should aim to place a bet on both the winning and losing sides of a match. This will increase your chances of winning.

Don't forget Thursday night's AFL.

Like any other sport, AFL has its regular season, playoffs, and finals series. You should remember that AFL games are top-rated on Thursday nights with bookmakers.

You might notice that some markets are more competitive on Thursday nights than on other days. Don't worry if you are having trouble finding value on Thursday nights. There may still be other AFL games available.

Conclusion

Bet on the sport if you are a fan of it. You can bet on the AFL every weekend; it is a great league. After reading this guide, you are ready to begin betting on AFL. Good luck! Don't forget to follow our tips, and you will be on your way to winning at betting!