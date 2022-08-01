200th anniversary of Picton, Tahmoor and Bargo celebrated: photos

The 200th anniversaries of Wollondilly townships Picton, Tahmoor and Bargo were celebrated at the weekend.
Picton was a hive of family fun on Saturday, July 30 as the CBD came alive with festivities.
Advertisement
Streets were lined with market stalls, food stalls, amusement rides, kids' activities, live music and even an outdoor movie.
The event was organised by Wollondilly Council in partnership with Southern Tablelands Arts, Picton and District Historical and Family Society, Bargo historian Marjo Hallowell, and Tahmoor historian Marlene Fairfax.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.