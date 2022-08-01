Wollondilly Advertiser

200th anniversary of Picton, Tahmoor and Bargo celebrated: photos

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 1 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 3:10am
The 200th anniversaries of Wollondilly townships Picton, Tahmoor and Bargo were celebrated at the weekend.

