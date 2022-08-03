Buxton's Telopea Park Youth Zone now open

Works on Buxton's Telopea Park Youth Zone are complete and the space is now open for use.
Wollondilly Council carried out community engagement for the project in 2021, including encouraging students from Buxton Public School to provide feedback on what they would like to see in the Youth Zone.
Inclusions in the park from that engagement include: a multipurpose court (for netball or basketball); a skate park that includes ramps and grinding elements; bike racks; a lazy bench seat; water fountain with filtration, seating; a picnic shelter; and landscaping that includes concrete stools.
Mayor Matt Gould said the new facility would be a great benefit for local families.
"This is a really exciting project, and as part of Council's Strategic Plan we are committed to providing residents with outdoor spaces that contribute to the health and wellbeing of the community," he said.
"Telopea Park will provide a central hub for residents of all ages and abilities, with the new Youth Zone and the RFS Fire Truck Memorial Playground in close proximity to each other."
Telopea Park Youth Zone was funded through the Australian Government Bushfire Recovery Fund.
Some minor works, such as acrylic coating and line marking on the multipurpose court will take place once the weather warms up, but it is now a space that is able to be enjoyed by local families as well as many visitors to the area.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
