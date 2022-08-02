Picton Magpies to celebrate premiership victories at Old Boys Day

"It was an ecstatic feeling," Mr Ryan said. "We were a team of young guys - there were probably four or five older guys that had been around previously, and in '65 they were wooden spooners. We had a red hot junior side. The guys from the 18s all came through to first grade in '66, we were all mates and had been to school together. Socially we were very connected and that helps your skill on the field as a team."