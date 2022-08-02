Picton Magpies to celebrate premiership victories at Old Boys Day

Almost 150 former Picton Magpies players will get together for the first Old Boys Day this weekend.
The club will be celebrating its four premiership winning sides: 1966 First Grade Clayton Cup winning side; 1987 First Grade winning side; 1987 Reserve Grade winning side; and 2001 Reserve Grade winning side.
Organiser Troy Bolwell, a member of the 2001 squad, is particularly excited that nine members of the '66 side are able to make it to the event on Sunday.
"Most of these men have lived locally there whole lives and contributed immensely to the community," he said.
"Currently we have 140 ex-players paid to attend, and this from all accounts is an exceptional gathering and spans generations from guys that laid the bricks to our clubhouse at Victoria Park (affectionately named the Magpie Mansion) to the recently retired."
The big reunion marks a new beginning for the Old Boys Club. They have created a not-for-profit company with the aim of ensuring the financial future of the Picton Magpies senior and junior clubs, and supporting any Old Boys who may fall on difficult times are fall victim to disasters, like the recent floods.
The club has also created a members' website (www.pictonmob.com.au) where they hope to gather historical photos and celebrate the more than 100-year history of the Magpies.
The highlight of that history is undoubtedly the 1966 Clayton Cup premiership, where a young side went undefeated throughout the season and toppled Mittagong in the final.
Frank Ryan was one of the players in that squad, and played every single game of the season.
The centre has great memories of the year.
"It was an ecstatic feeling," Mr Ryan said. "We were a team of young guys - there were probably four or five older guys that had been around previously, and in '65 they were wooden spooners. We had a red hot junior side. The guys from the 18s all came through to first grade in '66, we were all mates and had been to school together. Socially we were very connected and that helps your skill on the field as a team."
The Thirlmere resident said the Magpies won 7-0, scoring one try and kicking two goals, and becoming part of local rugby league legend in the process.
"It took a little bit of time to believe it was real," the 75-year-old said.
"It was surreal to us as 18- and 19-year-olds. The community was totally behind us. I have scrapbook pictures of the Picton crowd, waving banners and supporting us.
"It was extremely exciting to win a prestigious title like that."
