Plans lodged for new shopping site at Bingara Gorge

Plans have been lodged for a new shopping complex at Bingara Gorge.
Residents can now have their say on the development application for a retail neighbourhood centre at 30 Pembroke Road, Wilton.
Metro Property Development lodged the DA last month, and locals have until Tuesday, August 23 to share their thoughts.
The centre is proposed to feature a 3000sqm supermarket, 13 specialty tenancies, indoor and outdoor dining, 200 rooftop parking spaces and landscaping works.
The retail centre has been designed by BN Group and will service the growing Bingara Gorge community.
Metro project director Jeff Atkinson said the proposed centre formed a vital part of the masterplanned community.
"The retail neighbourhood centre will create a vibrant social gathering place for the community where residents and visitors undertake shopping activities or meet friends," he said.
"It is centrally positioned with interconnected walking and cycle paths to first-class facilities in the area. Bingara Gorge is now home to over 2000 residents; when the new centre is completed, more than 4500 people will make use of the amenity."
The proposed centre will utilise solar panels on the rooftop car park to offset energy savings.
If approved, it is expected to create more than 100 jobs during construction and more than 100 more permanent positions once opened.
The plans indicate all the tenancies would be able to operate 6am-midnight each day at a maximum. Operations for restocking etc would be around the clock. The car park shutters would be closed between midnight and 5am.
Pending approvals, the site's completion date is anticipated to be late 2024.
BN Group managing director Stephen Blaxland said the key design objective was ensuring the centre integrated with the nearby homes and facilities.
"The design allows for activation of the street edge and the creation of an important socialising place at the corner of Pembroke Parade and Greenbridge Drive," he said.
"The layered and textured external facade will sit neatly within the landscape and built environment.
"A visually pleasing collection of natural tones, colours and surfaces will be used to create a harmonious and comfortable place for visitors. All design elements soften the built form to meld with adjacent homes and streetscapes."
The site will be within comfortable walking distance of Wilton Public School, the golf course, bus stops, playgrounds, and a medical centre, the developers say.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
