Enthusiasm abounded at Appin's Cataract Activity Centre at the weekend for the return of Scouts NSW's State Rally.
The event is the organisation's largest meet-up and came after two years of COVID delays and cancellations.
More than 1800 young scouts (aged 11-14) descended on Cataract for the three day camp on August 5-7, making it the most popular event yet.
Mitchell Stubbs, State Commissioner - One Program and Youth Safe Advocate, said the young scouts had been so excited for the rally.
"The last two years have been very challenging, so this event [was] a chance for them to reconnect with their peers, get outdoors and just have fun," he said.
Activities included abseiling, giant swings, rock climbing, bush craft and obstacle courses.
All of the challenges were designed to give scouts the opportunity to participate, assist and lead a range of activities while earning points for their Patrol. Each Patrol was marked on performance at each activity as well as how well they worked as a team.
