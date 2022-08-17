Goal for gender equality in local sport

Wollondilly Council will push for 50/50 male and female participation in local sport following last month's council meeting.
Deputy mayor Matthew Deeth and councillor Suzy Brandstater raised a joint motion to set a goal for equal participation and to improve local sporting facilities to ensure they are all-inclusive and accessible, with suitable changing facilities for players and referees.
The council will also encourage neighbouring councils - Camden, Campbelltown and Wingecarribee - to do the same.
Cr Deeth said he was inspired to make this push after hearing from a Macarthur Football Association board member that female participation was still a problem and access to suitable facilities for women locally sat at just 27 per cent.
And while Cr Deeth noted this was roughly on par with the state average, he believed Wollondilly could do better.
"We're hearing things like referees still need to go get changed in cars and car parks, and women who are breastfeeding don't have anywhere to go to breastfeed at their facility," he said.
"That's something that in this current century we can fix if we choose to. The Women's World Cup is on our doorstep very soon and this is a great opportunity to deliver a change that would be meaningful for women's participation in sport."
Cr Bradstater said setting goals about improving female participation would embolden local women to play a bigger part in their sporting organisations.
"Changes in attitudes don't come about quickly, they need to be led," she said.
"Council is in a wonderful position to be able to lead this change and smooth the path for gender equality in sport.
"We hear anecdotal reports about the lack of respect for females in sport... [and] 'we don't have any female change rooms, so we can't do it'. We can engineer a solution for that.
"Some of our sporting committees have very little female representation... By positively encouraging committees to have female representation in leadership roles, women will be encouraged and supported to step forward."
Councillor Blair Briggs commended the motion and noted great steps were already being made to improve female participation in sport, especially at the South Western Sydney Academy of Sport.
The motion was passed unanimously. Cr Deeth said the motion also had the support of various local sporting groups, including netball, hockey, football and more.
