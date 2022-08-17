Dilly Doggy Day Out is back again

Here's an event sure to get tails wagging - the much-loved Dilly Doggy Day Out is back!
Following two years of COVID-induced cancellations, Wollondilly Council is bringing the popular canine event back to life on Sunday, August 21.
The Dilly Doggy Day Out will be held at Picton Sportsground off-leash area on Fairleys Road from 9am-1pm.
Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said all four-legged friends were invited to join in the fun times with their two-legged owners.
"This is a great event for local families and animal lovers, featuring stalls with a variety of pet products and services, demonstrations and competitions," he said.
"After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions, we can't wait to bring this much-loved event back for the community."
The Wonderdogs will be special guest doggos on the day. They are a team of border collies who will perform demonstrations and provide entertainment and education for attendees.
Cr Gould will judge the best dressed pooch, best trick and best lookalike from 11.30am.
Another great drawcard will be the free dog microchipping available on the day.
Free microchipping will also be available for cat owners, however, they will need to make an appointment for their cat at the Animal Shelter on Wonga Road.
Vouchers can be collected at the Doggy Day Out event.
Free microchipping is eligible to Wollondilly pet owners only.
Council staff will be on hand at the event to provide advice about registering pets and microchipping, along with information about the pets available for adoption at the Wollondilly Animal Shelter.
There will also be plenty of pet products and services on offer at the market stalls, and the All Breeds Kennel Club will be performing agility demonstrations.
Kids will have fun at the special colouring corner set up on the day.
Contact Wollondilly Council's Community Projects and Events Team for more information on 4677 1100 or email events@wollondilly.nsw.gov.au
