Dilly Doggy Day Out is back again

August 17 2022 - 11:35pm
Gone to the dogs: A young canine fan has a ball at the 2019 Dilly Doggy Day Out. Picture: Chris Lane

Here's an event sure to get tails wagging - the much-loved Dilly Doggy Day Out is back!

