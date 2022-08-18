Wollondilly Advertiser

Picton Anzac Committee holds first Vietnam Veterans Day service

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:37am
The bravery and sacrifice of Australia's Vietnam War veterans was honoured and remembered in Picton today.

