Picton Anzac Committee holds first Vietnam Veterans Day service

The bravery and sacrifice of Australia's Vietnam War veterans was honoured and remembered in Picton today.
The Picton Anzac Day Committee held its inaugural Vietnam Veterans Day service at Picton Memorial Park on Thursday, August 18.
The service was attended by veterans, community members and local politicians.
Committee member Ray Law led the service, and spoke at length about the Battle of Long Tan - the battle which Vietnam Veterans Day was originally named for.
But it was his condemnation of the treatment of veterans of the conflict upon their return to home soil that was the most stirring part of Mr Law's address.
"All in all Australians had close to 500 fatalities, thousands of injuries... not to mention the emotional scars that have been carried by our veterans ever since," he said.
"Vietnam Veterans Day is much greater than the Battle of Long Tan - it is about every veteran who was ever engaged, and ever sacrifice that was ever made.
"The biggest battle for our Vietnam vets was not even fought in Vietnam - it was reserved for them when they came home.
"They were faced with rejection, ridicule, indifference, lack of welcome home parades until they organised their own decades later, a systematic refusal by governments of all persuasions to recognise the effects of Agent Orange and a callous dismissal of the damage done by PTSD."
Mr Law said the deplorable treatment of Vietnam War veterans from across the Australian landscape was shameful and had lasting impacts on the veteran community.
"It's been estimated that at least four times as many veterans have died from suicide, as we lost from all causes in Vietnam," he said.
"In actual fact, Australia is guilty and responsible for more deaths of our Vietnam veterans than the enemy ever was .
"The way they were treated remains one of the biggest blots on Australian history and the guilt of it should haunt us all to this day."
Mr Law said it was impossible to imagine the "pain and suffering we [Australia] have inflicted upon" our Vietnam veterans.
"We cannot change what was done when you came home," he said.
"We cannot change all the damage that has been caused and we cannot bring back those brave vets who have taken their own lives.
"But as we acknowledge Vietnam Veterans Day, please accept it as our acknowledgement of all you did, of the fact that you did what we asked you to do, that you did it with bravery, stoicism and a service which is equal to any of any other Anzac force.
"To say we are sorry for what we've done would sound hollow and insignificant. What you must know is that we do appreciate it, and as a nation we do love you, and if there is anything as a nation that we could do to take it back we certainly would."
Lest We Forget
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
