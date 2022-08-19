Final push to have Appin Massacre sites included on Heritage Register

The site of Australia's first government-sanctioned slaughter of Aboriginal people is up for heritage listing.
Dharawal elder Aunty Glenda Chalker is encouraging everyone to look a the Heritage NSW nomination for the sites related to the Appin Massacre of 1816, and make their submissions before the deadline closes on August 31.
Advertisement
Five sites are included in the nominated Appin Massacre Cultural Landscape:
The Heritage Council of NSW resolved on August 2 to give notice of its intention to list the Appin Massacre Cultural Landscape on the State Heritage Register "in acknowledgement of its heritage significance to the people of NSW" and for its "historic, associative, aesthetic, social, research, rarity and representative values".
Aunty Glenda is a descendent of a survivor of the massacre and said it was important to safeguard the sites against the future development of the Appin area as part of the Greater Macarthur Growth Area.
"That landscape has been safe because it's been farmed for hundreds of years, since all this happened," she said.
"It's been sitting there with no real threat, but now we have the threat of development and that's lit a fuse to try and protect that cultural landscape - because we must not forget what happened there."
The massacre of Aboriginal people in the Appin Valley in 1816 was ordered by Governor Lachlan Macquarie.
The official recorded number of Indigenous people killed in the slaughter is 14, but it is understood to be significantly more in reality.
"Unprecedented in terms of the numbers of recorded dead, the Appin Massacre marked an end to resistance warfare and was a distinctive turning point in the invasion of the Cumberland Plain, and its surrounds, by British colonists," the Heritage NSW Statement of Significance reads.
"The May 4, 1816 Proclamation by Governor Macquarie... permitted bureaucratic intervention into First Nations people's lives, and the long-term devastating effects of their implementation.
"The proclamation signalled historic and tragic changes to the treatment of First Nations people and their traditional way of life by the Colonial Government.
"It was also a tragic precedent in the subsequent history of Australian Frontier Wars and massacres. This edict 'permitted' many future responses to resistance conflict and convinced colonists that they had the right to shoot First Nations people who resisted the invasion of their Country."
Aunty Glenda read Governor Macquarie's orders in 2016, seeing for herself the edict which called for Aboriginal "men and women to be buried where they lay".
"Governor Lachlan Macquarie declared war on Aboriginal people," she said.
"The men where to be hung in trees as a warning to others.
"I also read his letter back to England justifying what had happened. In that letter he says that his orders had been carried out explicitly and were because the land was 'infested with natives'.
"His purpose was to drive every Aboriginal person out of Sydney and over the mountains."
Advertisement
Aunty Glenda said there had been very positive discussions with Heritage NSW, the Aboriginal Heritage Advisory Committee and the owners of the private lands where the nominated sites are found.
She is feeling hopeful that the listing, if supported, will allow further generations to remember and acknowledge the tragedy of the Appin Massacre.
"I encourage everyone, Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal, to have a look at the nomination," Aunty Glenda said.
"That area is under threat from massive development and it's going to have the orbital road and other infrastructure nearby, and that's why we've had to take that step to try and protect those places.
"If we don't do it now, it won't be there anymore.
"Everyone should support it, black and white. You would be surprised how many people live in Appin and don't know that it happened here."
Advertisement
Make a submission by emailing heritagemailbox@environment.nsw.gov.au, or sending a letter to Heritage Council of NSW, Locked Bag 5020, Parramatta NSW, 2124.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.