Appin Mine rescue team headed to US for competition

A specialist team from Appin Mine will head to the United States next month to compete in the International Mines Rescue Competition.
The South32 Mine Rescue Team will take on the world's best as Australian representatives at the event in West Virginia in September.
Advertisement
About 30 teams from across the 21 International Mines Rescue Body member countries are expected to compete at the competition, which tests the emergency preparedness capabilities, teamwork and communication skills of mine rescue brigade members.
Australia will also be represented by another team from Queensland.
The South32 team, Appin Pink, won the Australian mines rescue competition back in 2018 to secure their place in the international arena. However, the 2020 event was postponed due to COVID.
The team is now set to depart on September 7 to take part in the week-long competition in Beaver, West Virginia from September 11.
NSW Mines Rescue training coordinator Jason Hegarty is travelling with the team and has played an instrumental role in preparing them for the competition.
"The events at the international competition are similar to the challenges the team faces at our district and Australian competitions - it's what they train for," he said.
"In NSW, brigade members must attend six rounds of training each year to maintain their active status. The team have also attended additional training sessions that focus on mines rescue techniques and high angle rope rescue, which will also be part of the international event."
Mines Rescue general manager Wayne Green wished Appin Pink will ahead of their big event.
"Appin Pink are an exceptional team having won numerous mines rescue titles over the years," he said.
"This takes considerable time and commitment from the brigade members themselves and the mine in order to maintain competency in rescue techniques and other specialised tasks.
"Fortunately, real incidents requiring these skills to be used are few and far between given our industry's safety-focused culture. The international mines rescue competition is a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge and learn from teams from all over the world. We wish them all the best."
South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal vice president Peter Baker said he was proud to see the team headed overseas.
"The Appin Pink team exemplifies South32's commitment to safety," he said.
"Their skill and expertise is first class and we wish them well as they make final preparations to represent Australia on the world stage."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.