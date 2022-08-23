Wollondilly Advertiser

Appin Mine rescue team headed to US for competition

Updated August 23 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:20am
A specialist team from Appin Mine will head to the United States next month to compete in the International Mines Rescue Competition.

